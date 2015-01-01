SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Scott-Herring M. AORN J. 2022; 115(6): 546-551.

(Copyright © 2022, Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1002/aorn.13691

35616461

Active shooter events, including those in health care facilities, are expected to increase in incidence. Perioperative personnel may be underprepared for such an event. Understanding how to make the best decision regarding whether to escape, hide, or fight, and being aware of the communication channels during these types of events are crucial to adequate preparation. Health care facilities and critical areas such as the OR should be prepared for an active shooter event. This article briefly describes a firsthand shooting event experience at Johns Hopkins Hospital and includes a review of the literature on active shooter events in health care settings to determine the most practical application of event preparedness for staff members working in the OR. It also discusses the highly relevant concept of patient abandonment.


workplace violence; active shooter event; OR lockdown; patient abandonment; Run, Hide, Fight

