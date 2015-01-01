|
Calati R, Romano D, Lopez-Castroman J, Turolla F, Zimmermann J, Madeddu F, Courtet P, Preti E. BMJ Open 2022; 12(5): e056492.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
35618328
INTRODUCTION: Prevalence of suicidal thoughts and behaviours is higher among patients with borderline personality disorder than the general population. However, evidence concerning the role of specific borderline symptoms for predicting suicide-related outcomes is lacking and no systematic review/meta-analysis (SR/MA) investigated this topic. Our aim will be to investigate the relationship between any borderline symptom (except criterion 5) and suicide-related outcomes both through an SR/MA and an individual patient data meta-analysis (IPD-MA).
personality disorders; statistics & research methods; suicide & self-harm