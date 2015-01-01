|
Citation
Baharara H, Ghasemi H, Samadi S, Roohshad B, Jomehzadeh V, Ravankhah Moghaddam K, Mohammadpour AH, Arasteh O. Drug Chem. Toxicol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Dekker)
DOI
PMID
35616381
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a common intoxication and many people die yearly due to CO poisoning and preconditioning agents attenuate brain and cardiac injury caused by intoxication. It is critical to fully understand the efficacy of new methods to directly target the toxic effect of CO, such as conditioning agents, which are currently under development. This study aims to systematically investigate current evidence from animal experiments and the effects of administration preconditions in acute and late phases after CO poisoning on cardiotoxicity and neurotoxicity.
Language: en
Keywords
Carbon monoxide; animal experimentation; carbon monoxide poisoning; cardiotoxicity; ischemic preconditioning; neurotoxicity syndromes