Citation
Bronsard G, Cherney A, Vermeulen F. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e917557.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
35615453
PMCID
Abstract
Youth radicalization is an ongoing and growing challenge worldwide (1, 2). Adolescence is a turbulent time for young people, which can generate psychologically vulnerabilities that lead young people to be attracted to and recruited into different violent extremist ideologies and groups (3, 4). However, much of what is known about radicalization and violent extremism has been derived from the study of adult terrorists. The question remains as to whether findings from this existing research can be applied to youth radicalization. One issue scholars agree on is that adolescence is accompanied by a search for identity, which has consistently been identified as a key driver for violent radicalization (1, 3, 5). Though the role that psychopathology plays in the radicalization process of adolescents has not yet been studied sufficiently, nor how programs can address specific vulnerabilities.
Language: en
Keywords
Australia; Canada; adolescents; Europe; radicalization; violent extremism