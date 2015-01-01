Abstract

Youth radicalization is an ongoing and growing challenge worldwide (1, 2). Adolescence is a turbulent time for young people, which can generate psychologically vulnerabilities that lead young people to be attracted to and recruited into different violent extremist ideologies and groups (3, 4). However, much of what is known about radicalization and violent extremism has been derived from the study of adult terrorists. The question remains as to whether findings from this existing research can be applied to youth radicalization. One issue scholars agree on is that adolescence is accompanied by a search for identity, which has consistently been identified as a key driver for violent radicalization (1, 3, 5). Though the role that psychopathology plays in the radicalization process of adolescents has not yet been studied sufficiently, nor how programs can address specific vulnerabilities.



In the Frontiers for Psychiatry Research Topic: Radicalization Among Adolescents authors from various countries address this issue and illustrate how youth are disproportionately represented in radicalized networks across different continents. Now more than ever it is essential scholars and policymakers attempt to better understand the underlying mechanisms and factors driving youth radicalization and formulate effective policies and interventions. In addition to addressing this priority, this Research Topic also considers the role that psychopathological factors play in individual processes of youth radicalization and examines how young people who hold extremist views and experience psychological vulnerabilities, can be best supported by professionals.

Language: en