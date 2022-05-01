Abstract

BACKGROUND: Behavioral and emotional dyscontrol commonly occur following traumatic brain injury (TBI). Neuroimaging and electrophysiological correlates of dyscontrol have not been systematically summarized in the literature to date.



OBJECTIVE: To complete a systematic review of the literature examining neuroimaging and electrophysiological findings related to behavioral and emotional dyscontrol due to TBI.



METHODS: A PRISMA compliant literature search was conducted in PubMed (MEDLINE), PsycINFO, EMBASE, and Scopus databases prior to May 2019. The database query yielded 4392 unique articles. These articles were narrowed based on specific inclusion criteria (e.g. clear TBI definition, statistical analysis of the relationship between neuroimaging and dyscontrol).



RESULTS: A final cohort of 24 articles resulted, comprising findings from 1,552 patients with TBI. Studies included civilian (n=12), military (n=10), and sport (n=2) samples with significant variation in the severity of TBI incorporated. Global and region-based structural imaging was more frequently used to study dyscontrol than functional imaging or diffusion tensor imaging. The prefrontal cortex was the most common neuroanatomical region associated with behavioral and emotional dyscontrol, followed by other frontal and temporal lobe findings.



CONCLUSION: Frontal and temporal lesions are most strongly implicated in the development of post-injury dyscontrol symptoms, although they are also the most frequently investigated regions of the brain for these symptom categories. Future studies can make valuable contributions to the field by 1) emphasizing consistent definitions of behavioral and emotional dyscontrol, 2) assessing pre-morbid dyscontrol symptoms in subjects, 3) utilizing functional or structural connectivity-based imaging techniques, or 4) restricting analyses to more focused brain regions.

