Citation
Emery CR, Yang H. J. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 92: 121-135.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35618365
Abstract
This study examined the conditions for, and mechanisms of, mentoring efficacy against depression symptoms in a random sample of 202 adolescent North Korean refugees living in South Korea. Rhodes (2005) argued that mentoring may benefit adolescents with high parental attachment because social engagement comes easily to them, and that it also may benefit adolescents with weak attachment because of greater need. The present study drew on Rhodes' (2005) theory to postulate curvilinear moderation of the mentoring-depression relationship by parental attachment. Teacher and peer attachment were posited as mediators of the relationship between mentoring and depression. Using fixed effects regression models, Sobel tests, and non-parametric bootstraps to test the hypotheses, a negative association was identified between mentoring and depression symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Mentoring; North Korean refugees