Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Firearm injuries are a major public health concern. Safe firearm storage is recommended by multiple medical organizations. However, rates of firearm safety counseling are particularly low among trauma providers. Educational initiatives for other provider groups have proven to be effective. We hypothesized that educating trauma providers to offer safety counseling would be similarly effective.



METHODS: We developed a didactic session around safe firearm storage counseling for trauma providers consisting of a lecture followed by an interactive session with standardized patients. Session participants completed pre- and postsurveys evaluating their knowledge about firearm storage, self-efficacy in providing firearm storage counseling, and attitudes towards firearm safety. We compared differences between pre- and postsurvey data using chi-square tests.



RESULTS: The didactic session was delivered to target trauma providers: three trauma nurse practitioners, 42 general surgery residents, and 26 emergency medicine residents. After the session, participants were more likely to know the optimal way to safely store a firearm and to be confident in effectively counseling patients about safe firearm storage. Learners were not more likely to believe that providers have a responsibility to counsel patients on firearm safety.



DISCUSSION: A didactic session on safe firearm storage counseling was associated with increased rates of knowledge and self-efficacy. The session did not change attitudes among trauma providers, although, prior to the session, most providers already believed they had a responsibility to counsel patients on safe firearm storage. Similar curricula should be piloted at other trauma centers.

