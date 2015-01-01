|
Citation
|
Stokes SC, McFadden NR, Salcedo ES, Beres AL. MedEdPORTAL Publ. 2022; 18: e11237.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association of American Medical Colleges)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35615406
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Firearm injuries are a major public health concern. Safe firearm storage is recommended by multiple medical organizations. However, rates of firearm safety counseling are particularly low among trauma providers. Educational initiatives for other provider groups have proven to be effective. We hypothesized that educating trauma providers to offer safety counseling would be similarly effective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearms; Humans; Emergency Medicine; Advocacy; *Firearms; *Emergency Medicine; *Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control; Counseling; Curriculum; General Surgery; Standardized Patient