Powell SK, Fink-Samnick E. Prof. Case Manag. 2022; 27(4): 167-168.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NCM.0000000000000576

35617530

One of biggest challenges facing the health care industry today is workplace violence and bullying. Sadly, this trend has increased so dramatically that The Joint Commission is tracking these trends and has instituted new requirements in 2022. This Editorial describes the trend and suggests methods to mitigate the situation.


