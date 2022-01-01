|
Citation
|
Stappenbeck CA, Jaffe AE, Blayney JA, Kirwan M, George WH, Davis KC. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35617256
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Women with sexual assault (SA) histories report heavier and more frequent drinking. Consistent with the motivational model of alcohol use, women with SA histories may consume alcohol to both downregulate negative emotions and upregulate positive ones. The present event-level study used a Bayesian multilevel moderated mediation approach to examine the extent to which women's alcohol use and intoxication was influenced by coping and enhancement drinking motives to downregulate or upregulate affect, respectively.
Language: en