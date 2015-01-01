|
Mayer B, Helm S, Barnett M, Arora M. Int. J. Workplace Health Manag. 2022; 15(3): 339-358.
PURPOSE Essential frontline workers in the retail sector face increased exposure risks to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) due to frequent interactions with the general public. Often these interactions are fraught with controversies over public safety protocols. The purpose of this study is to examine the impacts of frontline workers' perceptions of workplace safety and customer misbehaviors on their stress and psychological distress to inform managing workplace health and safety during public health crises.
COVID; Frontline workers; Health and safety; Incivility; Management; Mental health; Mixed methods