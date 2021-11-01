Abstract

It is now more evident than ever before that the organizations that develop or utilize railway signaling systems need to take advantage of modern scientific disciplines and technologies in order to meet transportation demand, improve train services, and re-assure the financial and environmental sustainability of railways. Although several game-changing technologies have emerged both in academic studies and the industry, adoption has differed across industries and sectors, with some of them employing modern tools and extracting their benefits, while others not. While this phenomenon can be attributed to the levels of demand for technological solutions according to the needs of each market, on the other hand, it can be accredited to the unsuccessful attempt to understand how the implementation of adoption itself could take place. In the current article, it is discussed how the study of the adoption of Formal Methods, and the tools that can be developed based on them, can occur in a systematic way in order to extract critical insights for this process. The analysis included in this article is part of the on-going discussion on the systematic study of the adoption of emerging technologies in railways and the currently developed scientific literature on the topic.

