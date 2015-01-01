Abstract

In March 2022, the United States Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act that would abolish the biannual change in clocks each fall and spring, and permanently adopt daylight saving time that aligns with the 'spring forward' time change each March. A number of scientific and medical societies have endorsed the abolishment of the biannual clock change, but oppose the permanent adoption of daylight saving time. Instead, leading organizations such as the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms (SRBR) position statements highlight peer-reviewed evidence in favor of a permanent shift to standard time. The present perspectives will summarize some of the key AASM and SRBR recommendations, with a particular focus on the potential cardiovascular implications of a legislative change that would result in a permanent switch to either standard time or daylight saving time. Collectively, while there is building scientific consensus that abolishing the biannual time change has several sleep and circadian health benefits, the preponderance of evidence is opposite to the current legislation - and instead suggests a permanent switch to standard time may offer the maximum health and safety benefits. This scientific evidence should be considered as the United States House of Representatives considers the Sunshine Protection Act.

