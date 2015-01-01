Abstract

Many cases of rodenticide poisoning have been reported. Among all the available anticoagulant rodenticides, difenacoum was the most frequently reported substance in France. They are toxic to humans and could cause intoxication mainly in accidental circumstances in children or in deliberate self-harm/suicide in adults, but they are most often responsible for acute intoxications. We report a rare case of chronic self-poisoning by difenacoum without suicide intent...

Language: en