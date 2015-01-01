Abstract

Growing evidence suggests that drug interactions may be responsible for much of the known association between opioid use and unintentional traumatic injury. While prior research has focused on pairwise drug interactions, the role of higher-order (i.e., drug-drug-drug) interactions (3DIs) has not been examined. We aimed to identify signals of opioid 3DIs with commonly co-dispensed medications leading to unintentional traumatic injury, using semi-automated high-throughput screening of US commercial health insurance data. We conducted bi-directional, self-controlled case series studies using 2000-2015 Optum Data Mart database. Rates of unintentional traumatic injury were examined in individuals dispensed opioid-precipitant base pairs during time exposed vs unexposed to a candidate interacting precipitant. Underlying cohorts consisted of 16-90-year-olds with new use of opioid-precipitant base pairs and ≥1 injury during observation periods. We used conditional Poisson regression to estimate rate ratios adjusted for time-varying confounders, and semi-Bayes shrinkage to address multiple estimation. For hydrocodone, tramadol, and oxycodone (the most commonly used opioids), we examined 16,024, 8185, and 9330 drug triplets, respectively. Among these, 75 (0.5%; hydrocodone), 57 (0.7%; tramadol), and 42 (0.5%; oxycodone) were significantly positively associated with unintentional traumatic injury (50 unique base precipitants, 34 unique candidate precipitants) and therefore deemed potential 3DI signals. The signals found in this study provide valuable foundations for future research into opioid 3DIs, generating hypotheses to motivate crucially needed etiologic investigations. Further, this study applies a novel approach for 3DI signal detection using pharmacoepidemiologic screening of health insurance data, which could have broad applicability across drug classes and databases.

