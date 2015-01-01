|
Shoib S, Patel V, Khan S, Armiya'u AY, Saeed F, Swed S, Das S, Chandradasa M. Health Sci. Rep. 2022; 5(3): e662.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35620537
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Minor physical ailments are treated with over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The availability of OTC drugs helps reduce waiting times and ease the suffering of many. Suicidal behavior includes suicidal ideation, attempts, and completed suicides and affects people of all ages, religions, and cultures. This study aims to review use of OTC drugs for self-harm and suicidal attempts.
suicide; drug misuse; drug overdose; nonprescription drugs; over‐the‐counter drugs