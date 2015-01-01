Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Minor physical ailments are treated with over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The availability of OTC drugs helps reduce waiting times and ease the suffering of many. Suicidal behavior includes suicidal ideation, attempts, and completed suicides and affects people of all ages, religions, and cultures. This study aims to review use of OTC drugs for self-harm and suicidal attempts.



METHODS: We reviewed English language publications from the beginning of time to October 2021 on OTC drug use for suicidal behavior.



RESULTS: Twenty-seven studies met the eligibility criteria, and 1,816,228 participants were reported in these publications. OTC analgesics and sedatives/hypnotics were frequently used for suicidal behavior. Females and young people mainly were reported to self-harm using OTC medications. An increase in OTC analgesic use for self-harm in adolescents during the school months was reported. Elderly persons use hypnotics more frequently for suicidal attempts. Persons with major psychiatric disorders were reported to use OTC for suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSION: The available information shows that the prevention strategies should focus on OTC analgesics and hypnotic use among women, the young, the elderly, and persons with mental health disorders.

