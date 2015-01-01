Abstract

The study aims to provide an in-depth analysis of a transportation capacity shortage issue affecting Australian logistics service providers. Transportation capacity shortage is an important issue in all transportation modes. In this study, the driver shortage is viewed as an antecedent variable to estimate the impact of transportation capacity shortage on logistics performance. This study investigates the underlying relationships between driver shortage, logistics capability, and logistics performance according to resource-based theory. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was used to analyze the measurement models and structural model. The empirical results illustrate that driver shortage indirectly influences logistics performance, the logistics capability is a mediator factor in the relationship between driver shortage and logistics performance in logistics service providers. We argue that this provides valuable insights for transportation capacity shortage management.

