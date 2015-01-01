SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Okonkwo PN, Wium JA. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2022.2082137

35622374

PURPOSE: Previous studies presented the advantages of implementing health and safety management systems (HSMS) in the construction industry. Few studies have investigated the effectiveness of HSMS in developing countries. This study adopts a strategic management and multilevel perspective to assess the three main construction health and safety management system types in South Africa in terms of their adequacy across 14 HSMS dimensions.

METHOD: A literature review identified 14 health and safety management dimensions as building blocks of the strategically developed component of a HSMS. Statistical methods analysed the feedback from a questionnaire survey amongst 59 construction companies on the adequacy of three HSMS types observed in these companies across 14 HSMS dimensions.

RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: Differences between the three health and safety management types were identified, with inadequacies in three of the 14 health and safety management dimensions across all three HSMS types. The three dimensions are accountability and incentives for employee participation, management of subcontractors, and employee competence and training. This could indicate less attention is paid to behavioural based safety control strategies. The study quantified the differences between the three health and safety management types and will help contractor organisations to improve their health and safety management systems.


Developing Countries; Construction Safety; Management System; Multinomial Logit Model

