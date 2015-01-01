SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Castillo C, Shahriari M, Casarejos F, Arezes P. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2022.2082693

35622396

New approaches are necessary to ensure the effectiveness of an Occupational Safety and Health Management System (OSHMS), which include the development of new methods that would facilitate the measurement of the proactive operational status. This study addresses the development of a tool that contains leading operational indicators in Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), with the main objective of prioritizing these indicators according to the consensual opinion of groups of experts. The Delphi method was applied to this manageable list to prioritize the indicators through three rounds, and a consensus was obtained on which indicators are most relevant, both for each individual group of experts and for all experts. This tool allows each company to customize the indicators that are most appropriate for its own reality by considering the report of these indicators. This tool can be a part of a safety dashboard model and considers only the most relevant indicators.


Delphi method; leading operational indicators; occupational safety and health; prioritization; safety dashboard model

