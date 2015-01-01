Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined the volume and characteristics of common surgically treated fractures in children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide spread of COVID-19 affected the society in numerous ways. Social distancing led to changes in the types of activities performed by individuals, including children. Physicians saw a shift in orthopedic trauma volume and distribution. We predicted that with the change in activities children participated in, the number or type of injuries sustained would change as well.



METHODS: A retrospective review was performed of children who sustained a surgically treated fracture of the forearm, supracondylar humerus, femur, or any open fracture during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous 2 years (pre-pandemic). Patient demographics, insurance status, and mechanism of injury were recorded. Statistical analysis was performed.



RESULTS: Review of the medical records identified 791 children. The number of fractures decreased from an average of 295 per year pre-pandemic to 201 during the pandemic (p = 0.09). During the pandemic, there was a decrease in injuries resulting from a fall from the monkey bars for supracondylar humerus (21.2% to 8.2%, p < 0.01) and for forearm fractures (15.5% to 4.3%, p = 0.04). In contrast, the frequencies of falls from a skateboard, hoverboard, scooter, or bicycle and falls from household furniture increased during the pandemic.



CONCLUSION: The observed decrease in monkey bar-related injuries provides further evidence as to the dangers of this piece of playground equipment in contributing to upper-extremity fractures in children.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III: Prognostic and Epidemiological.

