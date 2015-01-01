|
Citation
|
Gornick BR, Mostamand M, Thomas ES, Weber M, Schlechter JA. J. Child Orthop. 2022; 16(2): 83-87.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35620129
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study examined the volume and characteristics of common surgically treated fractures in children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide spread of COVID-19 affected the society in numerous ways. Social distancing led to changes in the types of activities performed by individuals, including children. Physicians saw a shift in orthopedic trauma volume and distribution. We predicted that with the change in activities children participated in, the number or type of injuries sustained would change as well.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; pediatrics; fractures; monkey bars; supracondylar humerus fractures