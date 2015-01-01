|
Collins J, Langdon PE, Barnoux M. J. Intellect. Disabil. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35621252
BACKGROUND: The Adapted Firesetting Assessment Scale was developed for use with adults with developmental disabilities targeting fire-related factors thought to be associated with deliberate firesetting behaviour (i.e. attitudes towards fire, fire interest, fire normalisation, identification with fire and fire safety awareness). However, the psychometric properties of the scale are yet to be evaluated.
autism; AFAS; Arson; developmental disabilities; firesetting; intellectual disabilities