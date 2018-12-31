SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang EWJ, Davis A, Finkelstein Y, Rosenfield D. Paediatr. Child Health (1996) 2022; 27(Suppl 1): S4-S8.

(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Paediatric Society, Publisher Pulsus Group)

10.1093/pch/pxab100

35620562

PMC9126273

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to describe the impact of the pandemic on poisoning in children under 18 years presenting to a tertiary care paediatric emergency department (ED) in Canada.

METHODS: We utilized the Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (CHIRPP) surveillance data to identify children presenting to the Hospital for Sick Children for poisonings during two time periods: pre-pandemic (March 11 to December 31, 2018 and 2019) and pandemic (March 11 to December 31, 2020). Primary outcomes investigated the change in proportion for total poisonings, unintentional poisonings, recreational drug use, and intentional self-harm exposures over total ED visits. Secondarily, we examined the change in proportion of poisonings between age, sex, substance type, and admission requirement pre-pandemic versus during pandemic.

RESULTS: The proportions significantly increased for total poisonings (122.5%), unintentional poisonings (127.8%), recreational drug use (160%), and intentional self-harm poisonings (104.2%) over total ED visits. The proportions over all poisoning cases also significantly increased for cannabis (44.3%), vaping (134.6%), other recreational drugs (54.5%), multi-substance use (29.3%), and admissions due to poisonings (44.3%) during the pandemic.

CONCLUSION: Despite an overall decrease in ED visits, there was a significant increase in poisoning presentations to our ED during the pandemic compared with pre-pandemic years. Our results will provide better insight into care delivery and public health interventions for paediatric poisonings.


Injury; Poisoning; Pandemic; Emergency department; Child health; Health surveillance

