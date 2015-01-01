Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains a critical public health challenge. Although studies have found several prognostic factors for TBI, a useful early predictive tool for mortality has yet to be developed in the triage of the emergency room. This study aimed to use machine learning algorithms of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop predictive models for TBI patients in the emergency room triage. We retrospectively enrolled 18,249 adult TBI patients in the electronic medical records of three hospitals of Chi Mei Medical Group from January 2010 to December 2019, and undertook the 12 potentially predictive feature variables for predicting mortality during hospitalization. Six machine learning algorithms including logistical regression (LR) random forest (RF), support vector machines (SVM), LightGBM, XGBoost, and multilayer perceptron (MLP) were used to build the predictive model. The results showed that all six predictive models had high AUC from 0.851 to 0.925. Among these models, the LR-based model was the best model for mortality risk prediction with the highest AUC of 0.925; thus, we integrated the best model into the existed hospital information system for assisting clinical decision-making. These results revealed that the LR-based model was the best model to predict the mortality risk in patients with TBI in the emergency room. Since the developed prediction system can easily obtain the 12 feature variables during the initial triage, it can provide quick and early mortality prediction to clinicians for guiding deciding further treatment as well as helping explain the patient's condition to family members.

