Abstract

Physical inactivity and low levels of muscle strength can lead to the early development of sarcopenia and dynapenia, which may increase the number and risk of falls in the elderly population. Meanwhile, exercise programs can stop or even revert the loss of muscle mass, strength, power, and functional capacity and consequently decrease the risk of falls in older adults. However, there is a lack of studies investigating the effect of strengthening programs in octogenarians. The present study investigates the effects of 40 weeks of a training-detraining-retraining cycle of muscle strength exercise program on postural stability and estimated fall risk in octogenarians. Twenty-seven institutionalized participants were allocated into two groups: the muscular strength exercise group (MSEG, n = 14) and control group (CG, n = 13). After the first training period, the MSEG improved postural stability and decreased the estimated fall risk by 7.9% compared to baseline. In comparison, CG worsened their stability and increased their risk of falling by more than 17%. No significant changes were found between groups in the detraining and the retraining period. This study demonstrated that strength exercise effectively improved postural control and reduced fall risk scores. In addition, the interventions were able to reduce the forward speed of postural control deterioration in octogenarians, with great increments in the first months of exercise.

