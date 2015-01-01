Abstract

The aim of this study is to compare the muscle strength, balance ability, thickness, and stiffness of the tibialis anterior and gastrocnemius muscle in the elderly, with (fallers) and without (non-fallers) fall experience, and confirmed the correlation between the variables mentioned above and muscle stiffness in the faller. We selected 122 elderly participants, comprising 40 fallers and 82 non-fallers, and measured the muscle strength of the tibialis anterior (TA) and the gastrocnemius (GA). Balance ability was measured by the functional reach test (FRT), timed up and go test (TUG), short physical performance battery (SPPB), and gait speed (GS). We used shear wave elastography (SWE) to determine the thickness of the TA and the medial (GAmed) and lateral head (GAlat) of the gastrocnemius and the stiffness during relaxation and contraction. Balance ability, except muscle strength, was significantly lower in fallers compared with non-fallers. The GAmed and GAlat thickness were significantly lower in fallers than that in non-fallers. In fallers, the thickness, rest, and contractive stiffness of GAmed were correlated with the FRT, GS, SPPB. Low rest and GAmed contractive stiffness were related to lower balance ability in fallers. The muscle stiffness measurement using SWE was a novel method to assess potential fall risk.

