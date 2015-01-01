Abstract

This review was intended to determine the effectiveness of physical and cognitive training (PCT) on falls and fall-related factors and cognitive function among community-dwelling elderly people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). A systematic literature search was performed of the MEDLINE, CINAHL, Web of Sciences, Scopus, ProQuest, Embase, and Google Scholar databases for articles published from 2010 to 2020. The studies that combined PCT to assess their impacts on fall outcomes both directly and indirectly were included. Study quality was assessed using the standardized JBI Critical Appraisal Tool for RCTs. The standardized data extraction tool from JBI-MAStARI was used to extract data of included studies. Seven RCTs involving 740 participants were included. The overall fall incidence did not significantly decrease after the interventions. However, PCT significantly impacted the cognitive function and physical activities of elderly people with MCI, particularly improving their balancing ability, gait speed, muscular strength, and executive functions. This study indicated that combining PCT improves balance ability, gait speed, and executive functioning in the elderly with MCI, which may help to minimize fall occurrence.

