Vinckenbosch F, Asin J, de Vries N, Vonk PE, Donjacour CEHM, Lammers GJ, Overeem S, Janssen H, Wang G, Chen D, Carter LP, Zhou K, Vermeeren A, Ramaekers JG. Hum. Psychopharmacol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/hup.2845

35633275

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of solriamfetol, a dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, on on-the-road driving in participants with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

METHODS: Eligible participants were aged 21-75 years with OSA and EDS (Maintenance of Wakefulness Test mean sleep latency <30 minutes and Epworth Sleepiness Scale score ≥10). Participants were randomised 1:1 to solriamfetol (150 mg/day [3 days], then 300 mg/day [4 days]) or placebo for 7 days, before crossover to the other treatment paradigm. On Day 7 of each period, standardised on-road driving tests occurred (2 and 6 hours postdose). Standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP) was the primary endpoint.

RESULTS: Solriamfetol significantly reduced SDLP at 2 (n = 34; least squares mean difference, -1.1 cm; 95% CI, -1.85, -0.32; p = 0.006) and 6 hours postdose (n = 32; least squares mean difference, -0.8 cm; 95% CI, -1.58, -0.03; p = 0.043). Two hours postdose, 4 placebo-treated and 1 solriamfetol-treated participants had incomplete driving tests; 6 hours postdose, 7 and 3 participants, respectively, had incomplete tests. Common treatment-emergent adverse events included headache, nausea, and insomnia.

CONCLUSIONS: Solriamfetol 300 mg/day significantly improved on-the-road driving performance in participants with EDS associated with OSA.


Language: en

excessive daytime sleepiness; obstructive sleep apnoea; on-the-road driving; solriamfetol; Sunosi

