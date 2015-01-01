Abstract

In this study, we explored the cross-sectional associations between living and built environments and depression among older Chinese adults. Data from 5822 participants were obtained. Depression symptoms were evaluated through the use of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), with a score higher than 4 categorized as having depression symptoms. The living environment was assessed by asking about dust in the environment and barrier-free facilities. We considered the presence of amenities within a 10 min walking distance and the proportion of green space within an 800 m distance from participants' dwellings to reflect the built environment. Data were analyzed by multilevel logistic regression. Participants living in a non-dusty environment with proximity to green space had a lower risk of depression (non-dusty environment: OR = 0.784, 95% CI = 0.642, 0.956; green space: OR = 0.834, 95% CI = 0.697, 0.998). However, having no access to barrier-free facilities and hospital proximity increased the depression risk (barrier-free facilities: OR = 1.253, 95% CI = 1.078, 1.457; hospital: OR = 1.318, 95% CI = 1.104, 1.574). Dusty environments, access to barrier-free facilities and proximity to hospitals and green spaces were associated with depression symptoms among older Chinese adults.

Language: en