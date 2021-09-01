Abstract

In a widespread social turmoil such as the Pandemic, job groups with high turnover rates and high job stress, such as the construction industry, will have a greater adverse impact than the general job group. This is to be used as basic data in preparing management plans by identifying the factors that hinder job stress and job satisfaction of construction workers. In this study, during the Pandemic period (1 September 2021 to 31 December 2021), a survey was conducted on job stress and job satisfaction among safety and health managers working at construction sites. The overall job satisfaction of workers in the construction industry was grasped by analyzing the level of correlation and the mutual influence on job stress, job satisfaction, general characteristics, and work-related characteristics. As a result, in terms of work characteristics, it was found that the smaller the working period in the current position, the more positive the job satisfaction was (p < 0.01). In addition, it was found that job satisfaction increased significantly when there was a promotion opportunity (p < 0.001). The construction industry is a job group with high basic job stress and low job satisfaction. In addition, it was evaluated that job stress increased during the pandemic.

