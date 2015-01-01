Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the effect of the number of cohabitating household members on falls among an disabled aging Korean population.



METHODS: We used data from the first to the fourth waves of the Korea Longitudinal Study of Aging. Using the first wave at baseline, data included 1414 individuals aged 45 years and older who needed assistance for performance of activities of daily living (ADL) or instrumental activities of daily living (IADL). We classified falls as overall falls, falls requiring medical treatment, and hip fractures caused by falls. The number of cohabitating family members was classified as none (living alone), one, two, or more. A generalized estimating equation with logit link was used to examine the association between the number of cohabitating household members with overall falls and injuries caused by falls.



RESULTS: Compared to living with two or more household members, living alone was associated with higher odds of overall falls, falls needing medical treatment, and hip fractures caused by falls (odds ratio (OR) 2.13, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.36-3.34; OR 2.13, 95% CI 1.28-3.53; OR 1.93, 95% CI 1.01-3.69, respectively). These associations were particularly strong in individuals with cognitive decline.



CONCLUSIONS Living alone is associated with higher odds of overall falls, falls needing medical treatment, and hip fractures caused by falls, particularly for those with cognitive decline.



CONCLUSIONS: Intervention programs to prevent falls in disabled, aging adults, especially those living alone and those with declined cognitive function, need to provide home care services and promote the use of safety equipment.

