Abstract

Based on the theory of rational action (TRA), overconfidence theory (OT), and deterrence theory (DT), this study explores the reasons for mobile phone use by Chinese students riding electronic bicycles (e-bikes) in Fuzhou City. We tested the reliability and validity of an extended TPB, OT and DT questionnaire (with 531 eligible responses) and constructed a structural equation model of mobile phone use behavior while riding e-bikes, based on the improved model. The structural equation model (SEM) is used to evaluate the relationship between the internal factors of mobile phone riding behavior. The results show that the correlation among mobile phone dependence, punishment mechanism, attitude, and controllable operation impacts e-bike riders' behavior when using mobile phones while riding.

Language: en