Chaiton M, Billington R, Copeland I, Grey L, Abramovich A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(10): 5919.
35627456
BACKGROUND: Youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, 2-spirit, and of other identities (LGBTQ2S+) experience mental health disparities and higher rates of substance use when compared to their cisgender and heterosexual peers and yet also experience more barriers to access to services. The purpose of this paper is to determine the types of mental health and substance use programs and services exclusive to LGBTQ2S+ youth in Ontario during the pandemic.
COVID-19; mental health services; access to care; LGBTQ