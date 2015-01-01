Abstract

The overall objective of the current study was to investigate the behaviours and knowledge of parents/carers in relation to safe child occupant travel in the Emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A community survey was completed by 786 participants who were responsible for the safety of 1614 children (aged 10 years and younger). The survey included questions related to the type, frequency and appropriateness of restraint use for their eldest child. Overall, 24 percent of participants reported that they 'never/almost never' restrained their eldest child while travelling in a motor vehicle, with this proportion increasing with child age. For example, though 89 percent of participants reported that they restrained their infants (<1 year) in an 'appropriate' restraint for their age, this rate was much lower for children aged between 5 and 7 years (10%). Overall, these findings suggest that a large proportion of child occupants, especially those aged five years and older, are not appropriately restrained in vehicles, and therefore are at an increased risk of death or serious injury in the event of a crash. Future research will validate this self-reported child restraint use data with objective data from observations of real-world child restraint use behaviour in the UAE.

