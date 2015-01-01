|
Citation
|
Michaelsen B, Stewart-Patterson I, Rolland CG, Hetland A, Engeset RV. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(10): e6040.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35627575
|
Abstract
|
Snowmobilers make a grim and significant contribution to avalanche fatality statistics in Norway. However, there is limited knowledge on the behavior of this group in avalanche terrain and the factors influencing this behavior. Our study documents what snowmobilers do and not do in avalanche terrain, how their behavior relates to managing complex avalanche conditions and if there is a mismatch between avalanche competence, education and riding preferences. This ethnographic study observed snowmobiler tracks and thus avalanche terrain usage in Northern Norway during 2018 and 2019, supported by open-ended conversations with target group riders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
avalanche education; illegal; persistent weak layers; qualitative method; snowmobiling