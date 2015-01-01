Abstract

Fire smoke reduces the visibility of emergency direction signs, rendering them ineffective for providing appropriate guidance along evacuation routes in a fire situation. This is problematic because civilians may select evacuation routes that expose them to smoke or fire in a burning building. This study proposed using a smartphone voice-guided evacuation system (SVGES) to provide alternative evacuation routes for civilians trapped at a fire scene. To verify the efficacy of the SVGES, experiments were conducted with 26 participants in a simulated fire scenario. The experimental results showed that when using the SVGES, the participants chose the safest evacuation route with a 100% successful evacuation rate.

