Kuo TW, Lin CY, Chuang YJ, Hsiao GLK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(10): 6061.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph19106061

35627596

Fire smoke reduces the visibility of emergency direction signs, rendering them ineffective for providing appropriate guidance along evacuation routes in a fire situation. This is problematic because civilians may select evacuation routes that expose them to smoke or fire in a burning building. This study proposed using a smartphone voice-guided evacuation system (SVGES) to provide alternative evacuation routes for civilians trapped at a fire scene. To verify the efficacy of the SVGES, experiments were conducted with 26 participants in a simulated fire scenario. The experimental results showed that when using the SVGES, the participants chose the safest evacuation route with a 100% successful evacuation rate.


evacuation; smartphone; fire; smartphone voice-guided evacuation system

