Abstract

We analyzed gender differences in the effects of child abuse and neglect experienced during adolescence on depressive symptoms and aggression in Korean adolescents using a representative sample of participants over a three-year period. We applied a latent growth model to a sample of 1797 adolescents aged 14-16 from the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey. Our findings revealed that abuse increased depressive symptoms in early adolescence, while lowering the rate of increase in depressive symptoms over time. Neglect adversely affected depressive symptoms in boys, but not in girls. Abuse increased the initial value of aggression in girls more than in boys, but reduced the increase rate of aggression over time in girls. Neglect increased the initial value of aggression only in boys. Consequently, abuse and neglect experienced during adolescence can affect depressive symptoms and aggression in the individual differently, depending on gender. This study suggests that, in order to reduce depressive symptoms and aggression in adolescents, work should be undertaken to solve the problems of abuse and neglect, and different approaches should be taken according to the gender of the individual.

