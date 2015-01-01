|
Sussman S, Sinclair DL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(10): e6163.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35627700
Abstract
“Vulnerable populations” in health behavior research, practice and policy is generally used to refer to groups that, due to their life circumstances, may require extra consideration, reasonable accommodation, and legitimized protection [1,2]. Other terms have been used, such as “special populations”, “at risk”, “disadvantaged”, “marginalized” and “underserved”, although any such term risks stigmatizing the group in question [3] (p. 198). How vulnerability is conceived of by researchers, practitioners, and policymakers determines who is considered vulnerable: defining its parameters too narrowly may exclude or stereotype group members, while too broadly extending it may trivialize the utility of the concept [4]. However, the term “vulnerable populations” may be ambiguously defined or undefined, leaving “who is vulnerable, why they are vulnerable, and what they are vulnerable to” open to interpretation [2] (p. 601). To attempt to clarify this term, one multifaceted definition defines a vulnerable population as an outcome of other variables, which concurrently represents a potentially preventable, reversible process, and is also a condition or conditions attached to a specific group [5]. A vulnerable population may refer to individuals with disabilities (physical or mental impairment that substantially limits major life activities), or individuals who represent socially or economically disadvantaged demographic populations, such as homeless individuals, rural families, foster children and those who have aged out of that system, as well as single parents, the elderly, racial/ethnic minorities, gender minorities, religious minorities, children with parents who are active-duty members of the Armed Forces, and veterans, among others. Vulnerability lies on a continuum of severity [6], and the intersections between various characteristics and circumstances may render some groups more vulnerable than others (i.e., a matter of degree, combinations of factors). Conceptions of vulnerability are important in public health practices and can shape public perceptions and responses.
Language: en