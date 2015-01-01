|
Ali MXM, Arifin K, Abas A, Ahmad MA, Khairil M, Cyio MB, Samad MA, Lampe I, Mahfudz M, Ali MN. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(10): e6198.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
PMID
35627731
BACKGROUND: Workers in utility industries are exposed to occupational accidents due to inadequate safety management systems. Accordingly, it is necessary to characterize and compare the available literature on indicators used in safety management practices in the utility industries.
safety performance; occupational safety and health; lagging indicators; leading indicators; safety management practices