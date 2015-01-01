SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

de Barros GM, Diehl A, de Moura AAM, Miasso AI, Laranjeira R, da Silva CJ, Pillon SC, Wagstaff C, de Moraes Horta AL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(10): e6325.

10.3390/ijerph19106325

35627860

To evaluate the relationship between crack/cocaine use and domestic violence perpetration from the perspective of substance users' families. A secondary retrospective cross-sectional study, with 3162 family members of crack/cocaine users seeking treatment in the Recomeço Família Programme in São Paulo/Brazil was undertaken. Family members of crack/cocaine users reported that their relatives were more involved in domestic violence such as stealing (money and objects) at home [Odds Ratio Adjusted ORA = 2.17 (CI 95% 1.87; 2.53)], the family gave money to the user to buy drugs [ORA = 1.27 (1.08; 1.48)], and having problems with the judiciary [ORA = 1.48 (CI 95% 1.28; 1.71)]. Relatives of snorted cocaine users reported that there was physical and interpersonal violence, such as fathers being assaulted [ORA = 2.50 (CI 95% 1.08; 5.82)], assaulted someone else [ORA = 1.86 (CI 95% 1.32; 2.60)], threats of violence fights, arguments when the family talk about problematic drug use [ORA = 1.50 (CI 95% 1.13; 1.96)] and threatened some family members [ORA = 1.52 (CI 95% 1.14; 2.04)]. In this sample, there was a connection between crack/cocaine use and the perpetuation of domestic violence, corroborating with important implications for public policies, substance use treatment and prevention of domestic violence interventions.


domestic violence; family; cocaine use; substance-related disorders

