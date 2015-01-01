Abstract

To evaluate the relationship between crack/cocaine use and domestic violence perpetration from the perspective of substance users' families. A secondary retrospective cross-sectional study, with 3162 family members of crack/cocaine users seeking treatment in the Recomeço Família Programme in São Paulo/Brazil was undertaken. Family members of crack/cocaine users reported that their relatives were more involved in domestic violence such as stealing (money and objects) at home [Odds Ratio Adjusted ORA = 2.17 (CI 95% 1.87; 2.53)], the family gave money to the user to buy drugs [ORA = 1.27 (1.08; 1.48)], and having problems with the judiciary [ORA = 1.48 (CI 95% 1.28; 1.71)]. Relatives of snorted cocaine users reported that there was physical and interpersonal violence, such as fathers being assaulted [ORA = 2.50 (CI 95% 1.08; 5.82)], assaulted someone else [ORA = 1.86 (CI 95% 1.32; 2.60)], threats of violence fights, arguments when the family talk about problematic drug use [ORA = 1.50 (CI 95% 1.13; 1.96)] and threatened some family members [ORA = 1.52 (CI 95% 1.14; 2.04)]. In this sample, there was a connection between crack/cocaine use and the perpetuation of domestic violence, corroborating with important implications for public policies, substance use treatment and prevention of domestic violence interventions.

