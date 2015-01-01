Abstract

Chlorine is an irritant gas, which is implicated in inhalational exposures and can affect the respiratory system leading to complications. We report a case of a 38-year man who presented in the Emergency Department (ED) after exposure to chlorine gas due to an industrial accident. During the course of ED stay, he developed gradual difficulty in breathing, which on investigation, was found to be related to the complication of pneumomediastinum. The patient required endotracheal intubation, but was difficult to ventilate. Bilateral chest tube insertion was performed, which led to the resolution of the pneumothoraces. The emergency physicians should be aware of such a case so that they can intervene. Key Words: Chlorine, Emergency, Pneumomediastinum, Toxicity.

