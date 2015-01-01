SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baig MA, Salahuddin M. J. Coll. Physicians Surg. Pak. 2022; 32(4): S73-S75.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan)

DOI

10.29271/jcpsp.2022.Supp1.S73

PMID

35633019

Abstract

Chlorine is an irritant gas, which is implicated in inhalational exposures and can affect the respiratory system leading to complications. We report a case of a 38-year man who presented in the Emergency Department (ED) after exposure to chlorine gas due to an industrial accident. During the course of ED stay, he developed gradual difficulty in breathing, which on investigation, was found to be related to the complication of pneumomediastinum. The patient required endotracheal intubation, but was difficult to ventilate. Bilateral chest tube insertion was performed, which led to the resolution of the pneumothoraces. The emergency physicians should be aware of such a case so that they can intervene. Key Words: Chlorine, Emergency, Pneumomediastinum, Toxicity.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print