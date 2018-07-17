Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Organophosphorus is an easily available compound, especially in agriculture and farming related areas. This study evaluated organophosphorus poisoning among the population in those high-risk areas. The main objective of this study is to find out the prevalence of organophosphorus poisoning among acute poisoning cases presenting to the Emergency Department of a secondary care centre.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among 427 patients presenting to the Emergency Department in a secondary care centre from 17th July, 2018 to 14th January, 2022. Ethical clearance was taken from the Institutional Review Committee (Reference number: 01/2075-76). All the patients presenting to the Emergency Department were included and the patients without consent, patients with trauma, accident, severe illness and other emergency conditions were excluded. A convenience sampling was done. Data were collected and entered in Microsoft Excel version 2007 and analyzed using Statistical Package for the Social Science version 25.0. Point estimate at 95% Confidence Interval was calculated along with frequency and percentage for binary data.



RESULTS: Out of 427 patients, 203 (47.54%) (42.80-52.28 at 95% Confidence Interval) had organophosphorus poisoning. It was most commonly seen in the age group 16-30 years among 103 (50.74%).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of organophosphorus poisoning in our study was similar when compared to other studies conducted in similar settings. Most of the organophosphorus poisoning cases were intentional and suicidal which is similar to other studies.



KEYWORDS: acetaminophen; emergency departments; organophosphorus poisoning; prevalence.

Language: en