Abstract

Background and Objectives: Visual cue deprivation is the instability of head control is increased. The purpose of this study is to investigate the effects of visual cue deprivation balance training by applying head control feedback to the balance and gait ability of stroke patients.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study was conducted on 41 patients diagnosed with hemiplegia due to stroke. Subjects were randomly assigned to any of the following groups: the experimental group I, the experimental group II or the control group. The randomization method used a simple randomization method. To evaluate changes in balance function, a LOS (Limit of Stability) and a BBS (Berg Balance Scale) were performed. In addition, to evaluate changes in ST (stride time), SL (stride length), and cadence, a LEGSys were performed.



RESULTS: A two-way repeated ANOVA was conducted to analyze the differences between groups. There were significant differences between groups in all variables for the balance function. There were significant differences between groups in SL and cadence for the gait function.



CONCLUSIONS: Visual cue deprivation balance training applying head control feedback is effective in improving dynamic balance ability and cadence. It is necessary to constantly maintain the head orientation by feedback and to properly control the head movement.

