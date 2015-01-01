Abstract

School nurses may encounter a variety of poisoning and overdose scenarios in the school setting. Youth have an increased risk for harm due to factors associated with substance use, self-harm, and exposure to more toxic ingestants. Poison Control Centers are uniquely qualified to assist the public and health professionals, including school nurses, with poisoning and overdose incidents and are available 24 hours per day. This article is Part 2 of a series of three articles and focuses on poisonings related to substances of abuse and addiction or as a result of social media challenges. Information includes expected clinical effects, potential for serious injury, and a reasonable approach to manage these exposures for the following substances of potential harm: alcohol, caffeine, dextromethorphan, inhalants, marijuana, tobacco, and nicotine replacement therapy. Part 3 of the series will discuss potential environmental hazards specific to the school setting.

Language: en