Abstract

Gender violence is a public health problem that occurs in all areas of society, especially affecting women. In university spaces, various types of violence are experienced in which force and the exercise of power are used to cause harm to the victims. The consequences that occur are of varying magnitude, including emotional and psychological disturbances, poor academic performance, school dropouts, suicide, and social conflicts. Analyzing and identifying the practices of gender violence in university spaces will allow us to propose strategies to recognize it, prevent it, report it and eradicate it.

