Abstract

Women have become more strong and autonomous in today's world, yet their safety has become a concern every year, every day, every minute, and every second. The government has taken several preventative laws to combat nearby molesters from misbehaving, but the rate of these crimes continues to rise. This paper proposes a smart shoe as a novel innovation to protect girls and women. Because this shoe contains a high voltage shock system established in our prototype utilizing a stun gun, this paper focuses on security and self-defense for women so that they feel safe and can defend themselves from an assailant. The electronic system in the shoe is made up of several modules, including GPS, GSM, shock circuit, LED, and a charging port. As a result, we utilized ARDUINO to create a smart shoe for women's safety.

Language: en