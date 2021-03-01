Abstract

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a significant impact on human mobility around the world. Many cities issued "stay-at-home" orders during the outbreak of COVID-19, and many commuters have also changed their travel modes in the post pandemic period; e.g., transit/bus passengers have switched to driving or car-sharing. Urban road traffic congestion patterns are significantly different than they were pre-pandemic, and understanding such changes can be an opportunity to improve future emergency traffic management and control. Previous studies on this topic have focused on natural disasters or major accidents/incidents. However, very few studies have analyzed the empirical traffic congestion patterns that have occurred during a pandemic. This study takes Shanghai as an example, and conducts a retrospective analysis of empirical spatio-temporal road traffic congestion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-month road traffic speed data in the 446 Traffic Analysis Zones (TAZs) collected from Baidu Maps was used in this study. The algorithm of Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) was employed to investigate the inherent composition of the spatio-temporal variation simultaneously influenced by several factors. Three principal components were identified from the spatio-temporal variation, including the stable, main part of variation; the part of the variation that is affected by commuting; and the part of the variation that is affected by migrant populations and the pandemic. The results may suggest ways to improve the emergency management and control of urban roadways in other metropolitan areas worldwide during and after the COVID-19 pandemic period.



