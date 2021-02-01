Abstract

It is widely proposed that Mars will be the next destination for human to expand colonization. However, building up a habitat requires collective work from multiple disciplinaries of which engineering is an indispensable part. Similar to infrastructure construction on the earth, the technical issues of raw material, space construction technologies has to be addressed before human inhabitation. Based on the history of Mars exploration missions and a series of current Mars exploration results, this paper introduces the environment conditions on Mars, reviews the research of the in-situ resources which can be further utilized for infrastructure construction on Mars and proposes feasible infrastructure construction technologies. This paper provides an overview of in-situ construction material resources, possible construction methods and requirements for materials in extreme environment, which can be a valuable reference for future Mars exploration and possible infrastructure construction on the Mars.

Language: en