Citation
Ahmed A, Sadullah AFM, Yahya AS. Transp. Eng. (Amsterdam) 2021; 3: e100052.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Traffic volume is the most common factor associated with road traffic crash frequency. Use of aggregate volume measures may lead to biased prediction of crash frequencies. Disaggregate analysis that involve hourly volumes can better explain this effect. In low and middle-income countries traffic mix may vary with respect to direction of travel on a road and such variation in proportion leads to crashes and conflicts among crossing vehicles at unsignalized intersections. This paper aims to explore the above relationship in the context of three-leg unsignalized intersections in Malaysia. First exploratory analysis of geometric and traffic variables was performed and their relationship with the crash frequency and type of conflicts was examined. Then probability of crashes was calculated with respect to the percentage of motorcycles that moved in a certain direction and proportion between volume in each direction. Segregation of the data with respect to traffic direction and traffic mix indicated that sites with less percentage of motorcycles moving in the far side direction experienced more crashes as compared to sites with greater percentage of motorcycles moving in the far side direction, given the condition that the volume ratio between each direction was larger than one.
Language: en
Keywords
Conditional probability; Conflict; Crash; Unsignalized intersection; Volume