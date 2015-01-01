Abstract

Infrastructure and network resilience directly or indirectly deal with the impact of risks, criticalities, emergencies, and stakeholders. It is evaluated based on the retrieval of system functionality during global setbacks such as natural disasters, man-made disasters, etc. Despite inherent complexities and posed threats, proper scientific methods to evaluate the transportation infrastructure and network resilience from the users' point of view is absent. This study developed a unique '8R Resilience Model', which is an information management tool based on resilient concepts for assessing transportation infrastructure and network resilience. The findings of this study present opportunities to influence policymakers to reassess the disaster resilience of the transportation system during a global crisis. The proposed 8R Resilience Model provides a dynamic stakeholder-centered assessment strategy of disaster resilience. A multi-criteria decision analysis (MCDA) process comprising of the 8R Resilience Model, statistical (survey) model, and social media reaction (Twitter) model has been performed for validation. MCDA result suggests that adopting the dynamic 8R Resilience Model combined with operational resilience metrics is more beneficial in terms of assessing the criticality of any transportation infrastructure than using models developed from survey data and social media reactions.

Language: en