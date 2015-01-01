|
Rahman MA, Hossain MM, Mitran E, Sun X. Transp. Eng. (Amsterdam) 2021; 5: e100076.
Despite the adoption of the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) in 1998, the disproportionately high rate of young driver (15-24 years) crashes is still prevalent on Louisiana roadways. This paper utilizes the five years (2014-2018) crash data in Louisiana aiming to compare the crash profiles of three age groups (15-16 years, 17-19 years, and 20-24 years) to determine the contributing factors, crash characteristics, and severity outcomes. An extensive review of previous literature along with engineering judgments facilitated the understanding of the crash variables that were eventually used in the multinomial logit model with additional consideration of the current framework of the statewide GDL program.
Graduated driver licensing; Multinomial logit model; Novice driver; Teen driver; Young driver crashes